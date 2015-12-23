Springfield Twp fire forces family from home, GoFundMe set up

A family is without a home just days before Christmas after an overnight fire ripped through their mobile home in Springfield Township.

The fire happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Royal Village on Dorr.

Crews say heavy fire was coming from the front of the mobile home when they arrived.

Fortunately, all four family members living in the home were able to get out safely.

They say they were asleep at the time and were awaken by the their ten-month old granddaughter crying. The three adults and the child got out of the home with only the clothes on their backs.

They say they were actually fixing up that front room where the fire started, preparing to turn it into a bedroom for the baby and their granddaughter.

At this time, it's unclear what sparked the fire. However, family members say they believe they left a candle burning in the front room.

The Red Cross is assisting the family. A GoFundMe page has also been set up.

The fire in still under investigation.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.