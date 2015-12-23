Springfield Twp fire forces family from home, GoFundMe set up

Wet and chilly spring weather can be expected through the Easter weekend.More >>
Wet and chilly spring weather can be expected through the Easter weekend.More >>
An Ohio high school student says he tried to remain nonpolitical during school walkouts over gun violence and was suspended for a day because he stayed in a classroom instead of joining protests or the alternative,...More >>
An Ohio high school student says he tried to remain nonpolitical during school walkouts over gun violence and was suspended for a day because he stayed in a classroom instead of joining protests or the alternative, a study...More >>
Five Cleveland police officers have been reprimanded in two separate cases.More >>
Five Cleveland police officers have been reprimanded in two separate cases.More >>
In 2016 the state had the fewest prescription opioid overdose deaths since 2009. However, prescription opioids are still involved in a large number of overdose deaths every year.More >>
In 2016 the state had the fewest prescription opioid overdose deaths since 2009. However, prescription opioids are still involved in a large number of overdose deaths every year.More >>
Stormy Daniels says she had an affair with the then-real estate magnate and reality television star in 2006 and 2007.More >>
Stormy Daniels says she had an affair with the then-real estate magnate and reality television star in 2006 and 2007.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
The new clinic site, St. Charles Borromeo Church at 1842 Airport Highway, will target the 43609 zip code and south Toledo area.More >>
The new clinic site, St. Charles Borromeo Church at 1842 Airport Highway, will target the 43609 zip code and south Toledo area.More >>
Episode 11 -- Chelsea and Chris are on Spring Break but don't worry, Ida fills in and owns this episode! We talk a chilly spring, weather impacts on our traffic, plus Ida shares her Disney internship stories. Enjoy! Subscribe to 'Off The Radar' Now: Apple: http://apple.co/2CyCoh7 Android: http://bit.ly/2E1ySJzMore >>
Episode 11 -- Chelsea and Chris are on Spring Break but don't worry, Ida fills in and owns this episode! We talk a chilly spring, weather impacts on our traffic, plus Ida shares her Disney internship stories. Enjoy! Subscribe to 'Off The Radar' Now: Apple: http://apple.co/2CyCoh7 Android: http://bit.ly/2E1ySJzMore >>
Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.More >>
Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.More >>
Gotcha will operate the bike share under a contract managed by the City of Toledo. Initial plans call for installing 100 bikes and 18 docking stations. The program could be in operation as early as this summer.More >>
Gotcha will operate the bike share under a contract managed by the City of Toledo. Initial plans call for installing 100 bikes and 18 docking stations. The program could be in operation as early as this summer.More >>
Millions of dollars will be available in state level grants, which Ohio will have priority to.More >>
Millions of dollars will be available in state level grants, which Ohio will have priority to.More >>