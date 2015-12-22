HIGHLIGHTS: UT Rockets take down Temple in Boca Raton Bowl - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

HIGHLIGHTS: UT Rockets take down Temple in Boca Raton Bowl

(WTOL) -

The University of Toledo Rockets notched their first win under new head football coach Jason Candle with a 32-17 victory over the Temple Owls in Tuesday night's Boca Raton Bowl.

