GoDaddy Bowl coverage: Exclusive access to Mardi Gras parade and rally

For seventeen years, the bowl games here in Mobile, Alabama have been associated with the Mardi Gras parade and for the first time ever, it is rained out.

Mother Nature is not cooperating, but the show must go on.

"Well we've moved the pep rally inside to the convention center, north and south exhibit halls. We are going to have some of the masters go over there and distribute some of the beads and moon pies ... frisbees. So, we are going to try and still make it a festive affair," said Mike Laird, GoDaddy Bowl Events Coordinator."This parade was going to be about the biggest we've had. We had about 25 floats lined up. If people have never been to a Mardi Gras parade, it's... it's...We're sad they're going to miss it."



Local media is not allowed inside the convention center because parade officials want people from the area to see it for the first time in person. WTOL was allowed in because we are an out of state TV station and the only Toledo station to see the floats behind closed doors.

And, some of our local BGSU band and dance team members helped kick the party off.

"I'm just really lucky that I can do this my senior year. We actually haven't been to a bowl game before - they haven't brought the dance team so we were really excited to get that invitation to come down with the band and cheerleaders and share the spirit as well," Perrysburg native and BGSU senior dance team member Mariah Adams said.



"Just be a part of a potential win, being here, being around the atmosphere, being a part of the atmosphere is incredible," Toledo native and BGSU trumpet player Anna Irwin said.



"Yeah, I'm nervous every time I go out, but I channel the nerves into energy and I love being out on that field - just being out there - and I just channel that," Bowling Green native and BGSU senior twirler Kelli Baumgardner said.



The floats were very colorful and spirits remained high as everyone rallied for Wednesday's big game between Bowling Green State University and Georgia Southern.

