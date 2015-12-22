Avoiding identity theft while shopping this holiday season

The Better Business Bureau cautions consumers to beware of phony websites that could lead to someone stealing your identity this season.

"Consumers order from these phony websites being promised immediate delivery. Nothing ever comes, and then someone has stolen their credit card," says Dick Eppstein, President of the Northwest Ohio Better Business Bureau.

The BBB also cautions against making purchases using WiFi at a local coffee shop or other public location.

"The public places like that can't be monitored. Someone can pick up information on your account if you're buying and selling at a WiFi location. It's not secure," says Eppstein.

Skimmers - little devices used by crooks to steal your card information - have also become a popular way for people's identities to get stolen at the ATM.



"When you put your card into an ATM slot or begin to do, see when you move it up and down, if it rattles. See if there's something in there. And if there is, immediately pull your card out and notify the store or the bank," says Eppstein.



If you can, it's also recommended to use a credit card for all your holiday shopping. That way you have more protection in case someone tries to steal your information.

Also, be sure to thoroughly check your credit card statements for any suspicious activity.

"You may not know it's been stolen. They may steal it by hacking it from some other retailer that you brought from, and you did nothing wrong. So check your statement and make sure all the charges on there are correct because you may not have any other way of protecting yourself except after the fact when you discover something like this," says Eppstein.



The BBB says identity theft happens more this time of year because there's simply more shoppers which translates to more opportunities for scammers.

