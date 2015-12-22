UT Rockets win Boca Raton bowl - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

UT Rockets win Boca Raton bowl

The final score of the Boca Raton bowl game is Rockets 32, Temple 17.

This marks the tenth win for the UT Rockets!

