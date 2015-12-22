TPD: Advice for shoppers and how they are working to protect you

As last-minute shoppers make their way from store to store Toledo police are working to keep you and your purchases safe.

Extra marked and unmarked crews are patrolling the area around Franklin Park Mall. Cameras have also been set up in the parking lot.

These safety measures are in addition to increased mall security.

TPD urges shoppers not to leave any bags in plain sight in their cars.

"When that happens that creates that opportunity for these thieves to do a smash and grab," says Lt. Joe Heffernan with Toledo police.

Consumers can also be proactive by shopping with a friend, so they won't have to walk alone to their car and choosing a parking spot close to the door or under a light when possible.

