ProHealth raises money to outfit BGPD K9 in bullet proof vest

It's been a few months since Toledo Police K-9 Falko was shot and killed in the line of duty. Another department in the northwest area is getting a special gift for their K-9 to honor Falko's memory.

Bowling Green Police Department's K9, Arci, will be outfitted in a bullet and stab proof vest provided by ProHealth - a Perrysburg-based company. The vest will be embroidered with "In Memory of Falko, a gift from ProHealth."

ProHealth heard about Falko's death and wanted to help raise money to donate to Vested Interest for K9 vests. When they learned TPD had bought vests after the tragedy, they found a department that was without them.

"When we're looking for somebody in a shady situation, the dog's usually the first one there followed by the K9 handler. I'm protected by a vest. He, unfortunately, is not," said Sgt. Finger of BGPD. "It makes you realize that it can happen. It can happen anywhere, ya' know? Bowling Green's a small town, but even in small towns across the country, you hear stories all the time about officers or K9s that are killed in the line of duty. And, that's a wake-up call for everyone. If I were to lose him, it would be heartwrenching."

Arci should receive his new vest in January 2016.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.