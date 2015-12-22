ODOT: Warmer weather leads to decrease in salt and brine costs

The warmer weather is making a big difference when it comes to the cost of treating our roads in 2015.

Across the state of Ohio, ODOT has used 6 thousand tons of salt. Last year, at this time, 100 thousand tons had been used.

ODOT officials report they have saved between $4 - 6 million dollars since 2014.

Another factor in cutting costs is the use of brine - a liquid substance that prevents the accumulation of frost on roads and bridges.

"Winter is still over the horizon," said Todd Audet of ODOT. "We expect it to come. We're ready for it. I'm not too excited about plowing snow, but it's what we do and what our folks are really good at."

Across the district, ODOT says they have about 60 thousand tons of salt stored away for the season.

