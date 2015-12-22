UT Rockets on the day of the Boca Raton bowl game

It's been a year of highs and lows for the UT Rockets. A long winning streak had them ranked 19th in the country, but the losses to northern and western did them out of the MAC Championship game.

At 7 p.m. on Tuesday, the Rockets will have a chance to end on a high note when they play against temple in Boca Raton, Florida for their 10th win.

Jason Candle will make his head coaching debut from the box instead of the sidelines. Candle shared his enthusiasm for getting the Rockets out on the field for the big game.

"Well, it's game day - you always look forward to game day. I think, no matter what your role is as coach, that's what you're workin' toward. Seven days of prep for a normal game week...This time, a couple weeks prep. So, excited to go get our guys on the field, watch em' play, really, watch the seniors fly around and do it one more time," he said.

