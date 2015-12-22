Former Toledo credit union president facing federal embezzlement charges

A former Toledo credit union president is facing federal embezzlement charges.

Charles Robert Poore is charged with using his corporate credit card from the Toledo Metro Federal Credit Union for personal purchases.

The Department of Justice says Poore made more than $233,000 by buying merchandise through an Amazon account and then selling the items back to the credit union at an inflated price.

