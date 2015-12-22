New UT program allows students to graduate with BA and Law degree in 6 years

The University of Toledo is making strides setting itself apart from the competition with its new pipeline program that will allow students to graduate with a bachelor of arts degree and law degree in just six years.



This spurred from the success of UT's economic and political science accelerated programs. Now, the College of Languages, Literature and Social Sciences and the College of Law have partnered to create a fast-track program that shaves a year off of college tuition and classes.

The program consists of three years of undergrad followed by three years of law school. Students in this program will postpone 18 hours of related fields requirements and 12 hours of electives until their senior year.



"It's a marvelous way for students to really focus and concentrate their education without stripping out anything. Sometimes when you do an accelerated program, it means the students have to give up certain opportunities and this doesn't do that. This really just moves students into that area about which they are passionate quicker," said Dr. Barbara Schneider, Senior Associate Dean.



Schneider says because this program is a year less than most at other colleges and universities, students will not only save time, but tuition money as well. They will be paying for just three years of undergrad tuition and then three years of law school. And she says the combination between the two schools came about because they really correlate well with each other.



"The students who score highest on the LSAT's are students who major in one of the humanities. And that's because those are very language-heavy disciplines," Schneider said. "The law itself is made of language, so being really well prepared with strong writing skills, excellent critical thinking skills, a good background in philosophy and ethics, really prepares students to be excellent attorneys."



Schneider says they wanted to make sure they had a strong foundation before they began the recruiting process and now with a plan in place, they will start recruiting spring of 2016 for the first group of students who will be eligible for this program. The program would begin in the fall semester of that year.

UT is reportedly working on developing another accelerated program between disability studies and the business school.

