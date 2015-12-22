Temporary light goes in at Five Point Road and SR 25

Tuesday, crews started work on a new, temporary traffic light at Five Point Road and State Route 25.

Many traveling around the area have expressed concern for the safety of the intersection.

In fact, back in August, an Ohio Department of Transportation study showed that a signal is necessary for safety.

A permanent light will go up once the funding is made available.

