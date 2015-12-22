OSHP, ODOT urge caution for holiday travel

Christmas travel is expected to break records this weekend with more than 100 million Americans expected to hit the road. ODOT and the Ohio State Highway Patrol are teaming up to try to keep drivers safe.

Traffic deaths are already up 9 percent compared to this time last year. In 2013, there were 990 deaths. In 2014, that number was 1,008 and this year we’re up to 1,054.

“It’s distracted driving, and it doesn’t just mean texting and driving,” said State Trooper Lt. Jerrod Savidge. “There’s a lot of other distractions. And the second thing is safety belts. If everybody would wear their safety belts, that number (of deaths) would be cut by 20 percent.”

With the warmer weather and low gas prices, a record number of people are expected on the roads for the holidays, so troopers will be out working overtime.

“We don’t want to see an increase in that number. We want everyone to make it through their holiday safely,” said Lt. Savidge. “Buckle up, slow down and increase your following distance, and obey the rules of the road.”

In northwest Ohio, drivers will not see a lot of construction during their travels, but ODOT officials say they will continue to see traffic warning signs. They say these new tools have been effective.

“We have people’s attention and we want to make sure that we keep that attention and try to educate our drivers not to make the wrong choices,” said Todd Audet from ODOT.

If you see someone driving distracted, you’re encouraged to call #677 to report it.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.