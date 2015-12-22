Toledo scores higher on LGBT equality index in 2015

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) has graded cities across the nation on how they treat LGBT issues and residents. The Municipal Equality Index (MEI) score judges cities on LGBT equality and policies that are in place to protect LGBT citizens. In 2015, Toledo's score went up by almost 20 points to a total of 76, compared to 58 in 2014.

"It's really exciting," said Equality Toledo Executive Director Nick Komives. "We were actually invited by the mayor's administration to talk about this very issue, and they worked really diligently this year to raise the score by 20 points, which we think is just phenomenal. Obviously it means we're not at 100 so there's work to do, but we're confident that we can continue this relationship with the city to raise the score."

Other Ohio cities, such as Cincinnati and Columbus, kept their 100-point scores, but Toledo is still ranking fairly high in comparison with the rest of the nation.

"Even though we're not the top scorer in the state of Ohio, it's still important to note that we are higher than the national average," said Komives. "I think that really shows that Toledo is making progress, and the whole state of Ohio and large urban areas really care about protecting their LGBT citizens."

The two areas that Toledo received a perfect score on are anti-discrimination laws and the city's relationship with the LGBT community.

"We've scored perfectly in the area of non-discrimination protection for LGBT citizens in the areas of housing and employment and public accommodation. We have since 1998, because Toledo was the first city in the state of Ohio to pass such protection. We continue to lead on that, and I think it's a wonderful feat and something to really praise Toledo for," said Komives, who also indicated that there is still room for improvement.

"Some of the things that we can improve on are reporting hate crimes appropriately, which we've already been working with (Toledo Police) Chief Kral from the city to ensure that that is happening. Additionally, there are some areas around anti-bullying protections within the school systems, so we'll continue to work in those areas," he said.

Although Toledo's grade was unaffected by Toledo Municipal Court Judge C. Allen McConnell's declination to perform a same-sex marriage over the summer, it is still considered by the LGBT community as a minor setback in the city's growth.

"I don't think there's any doubt that what happened this summer was sort of a bad mark on LGBT progression in the city of Toledo. But I think it's important to note that the city's administration and Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson have worked really hard to make sure that the score improves," Komives said. "Not just that the number itself improves, but the quality of life (improves) for all LGBT people."

After a monumental year, which included the passing of same-sex marriage equality in the U.S. Supreme Court and Cincinnati's ban of conversion therapy, Komives says that Equality Toledo will continue to work toward its goals.

"I certainly don't think we'll reach 100 (points) next year; there's several things that need to occur in order for that to happen," he said. "But I do think that we will continue to see a steady rise in our score, and I think that will ultimately equate to a better quality of life for all LGBT people in the city of Toledo."

