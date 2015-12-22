Local vet can now fly his American flag proudly thanks to businesses generosity

A local vet can now fly his American flag proudly in his yard, thanks to one businesses generosity.

Anthony Schiavone has been having issues with his flagpole for a while now.

So, after being called out to fix the pole several times, Toledo Flags decided, as a Christmas gift, to provide Schiavone with a brand new pole at no charge.

The Lucas County Veterans' Service Commission bought the pole and Toledo Flags provided the materials and labor to install it.

Now Schiavone can fly his flag proudly at his condominium in Oregon.

