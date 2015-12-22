Cherry Street Mission launches vocational program

Starting Jan. 1, Cherry Street Mission is kicking off its new vocational school program to provide job education and training to those in need.

"The number one expectation is: How do we reverse poverty and how do we end homelessness in our lifetime?" said Dan Rogers, Cherry Street Mission Ministries president and CEO.

It's been two years in the making. In just over a week, the new vocational school offerings by Cherry Street Mission will launch.

"You are reversing their fortune in life, right. And you're giving them a platform that they can begin to see a different life for themselves, and that's critical," Rogers said.

Cherry Street is partnering with schools like Penta Northwest, Terra State, Owens and adult education programs through TPS to offer vocational classes. These classes are geared toward adults that need retooling so they can return to work, and those that are in at-risk neighborhoods and poverty.

The programs offered are auto tech, call training, nursing and pharmacy tech, and forklift driving. Depending on the field and the students' progress, the timetable for completing the courses can be anywhere from four weeks to eight months.

Rogers says the schools will even provide set curriculums and funding avenues for the students.

"There is a joint effort between the school and the student to make sure that every student is properly funded for the schools that we're looking at," he said.

Cherry Street is in charge of recruiting students to the school. The partner schools will then help with enrollment and walking students through the process of getting grant money and other funding to pay for the schooling.

Rogers says there's a big push in Ohio for programs like this, so the schools have a lot of access to funding and, in turn, so do the students.

But even with this new endeavor, he says Cherry Street won't lose sight of its initial mission.

"Wherever food, clothing and shelter is going to be needed, today or 100 years from today, Cherry Street will always be on the cutting edge of that," he said.

His hope is this program will help the greater Toledo area and beyond.

"What we're hoping is through the development of building a bridge from people that are having a skills gap experience, to jobs where they need skilled labor. Our hope, of course, through reversing poverty, is that over time homelessness comes to an end for as many people as it wants to come to an end for," Rogers said. "So if we can build a bridge to home, let's build it and let's see if we can turn our community around."

All the classes will be held at Cherry Street's Life Revitalization Center at 1501 Monroe St., Toledo. Interested students can go right in and enroll, or they can call 419-214-4160 in advance to make an appointment.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.