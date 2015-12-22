GoDaddy Bowl: Coaches of BGSU and Georgia Southern on media day

Wednesday night, both BGSU and Georgia Southern will do battle in the GoDaddy Bowl. Both teams are ready to fight it out on the gridiron, but before that, both coaches talk to the media.

"We were number one in our conference in pass efficiency defense and I think we're 5th in the country in interceptions. There's a reason for that because we are going against the best everyday," said BGSU Interim Head Football Coach Brian Ward.



"We definitely can't simulate the pace that they play with offensively so I think our defense having to adjust early to how fast they play will be a factor," said Georgia Southern Interim Head Football Coach Dell McGee.



The GoDaddy Bowl invited a special guest to media day, legendary broadcaster Brent Musburger, who is very impressed with the BG Falcons.

"What is exciting is the way they throw the ball, and not to just one or two receivers, man he has a whole host of receivers he can bring it down the field on," Musburger said.

Due to the inclement weather expected in Mobile, there will not be a Mardi Gras parade. Officials were afraid the floats might get ruined. In its place will be a pep rally inside the convention center.

