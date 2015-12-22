Councilman Mike Craig attends last council meeting

Councilman Mike Craig attended his last council meeting Tuesday.

Craig represented District 3 for nine and half years. He is credited with giving a voice to the underrepresented parts of Toledo - East Toledo and the Old South End.

Tuesday, he was recognized for such work as neighborhood revitalization and helping with the creation of the Toledo Blight Authority, amongst other things.

“I worked hard trying to get the Marina District accomplished. That didn't quite happen, but you know other than that, being a zealous advocate for my district,” said Craig.

Peter Ujvagi will take over for Craig in January. He's represented District 3 in the past and has served as a state representative.

