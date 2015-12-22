Bond set for Locust St. homicide suspect

The bond has been set for the man accused of killing 22-year-old Martel Miller Monday.

Miller was found dead Monday morning on Locust Street, shortly after shots were heard.

Jonathon Shelton, 20, was in court Tuesday. His bond was set at $1 million cash.

A motive has not yet been released.

