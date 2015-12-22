Bond set for Locust St. homicide suspect - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Bond set for Locust St. homicide suspect

20-year-old Jonathon Shelton 20-year-old Jonathon Shelton
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The bond has been set for the man accused of killing 22-year-old Martel Miller Monday. 

Miller was found dead Monday morning on Locust Street, shortly after shots were heard. 

Jonathon Shelton, 20, was in court Tuesday. His bond was set at $1 million cash.  

A motive has not yet been released. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly