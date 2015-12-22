TPD look for woman seen finding and using lost debit card - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TPD look for woman seen finding and using lost debit card

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are looking for a woman seen using a debit card found on the floor near the register of a carryout on Airport Hwy. 

Police say the woman used the card at two different locations. 

If you know who this person is call Crime Stopper at (419) 255-1111. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly