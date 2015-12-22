Management of Forrester's on the River talks about sudden closure

The manager of Forrester's on the River said he did not know the restaurant was going to close until late Thursday.

The doors of Forrester's were closed on Friday.

Tuesday, Jonathon McQueary held a press conference in front of the establishment on the docks in Toledo.

"We knew we had problems. We did not know we were going to close this soon," he said.

The restaurant is family-owned but the building itself is owned by a Chinese developer called Dashing Pacific Group.

McQueary said he struggled to make rent payments during slower seasons, but that he had caught up with most of the restaurant's debt - owing $10,000 from the original $100,000.

When DPG failed to negotiate, Forrester's on the River had to close.

"It's heart-breaking to me. I mean, I've sat down and cried for two days, honestly...just so upset for this and my employees, my heart's broken for them," he said. "We are very happy to have been able to serve the city of Toledo."

McQueary also said former employees would be fully compensated for any shifts they have worked and he plans to reimburse anyone who purchased Forrester’s on the River gift cards in the last two months.

Related: Forrester's on the River closed after failing to pay rent

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.

