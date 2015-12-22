5 hurt in blast at Ohio plant; tank pressure problem blamed

A fire chief says "overpressure" in a tank containing hexane and ethanol caused an explosion at a central Ohio plant that injured five people, none of them seriously.



The blast was reported Monday afternoon in Newark at Arboris LLC, a Savannah, Georgia-based company that makes plant sterols. Fire crews were able to extinguish the resulting blaze.



Arboris safety director Dave Neely tells The Advocate newspaper that four people were treated at the scene and one was taken to a hospital as a precaution.



Newark fire Chief Pat Connor says a tank pressure problem caused the blast.



Neely says the company will investigate the cause more specifically to determine if or how safety measures failed.

