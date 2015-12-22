Man makes tradition of cheering up patients in hospital over Christmas

An image of the gingerbread house made by Sapara

Putting smiles on the faces of children in the pediatric ward is part of Mike Sapara's Christmas tradition.

After spending the holiday in a hospital as a child he never forgets children who are sleeping in hospital care instead of in their beds.

"It absolutely ingrained in my mind the importance of family and the importance of recognizing kindness of strangers that maybe you wouldn't have had otherwise. And, that episode 33 years ago made me who I am today," Sapara said.

On Tuesday, Sapara made the rounds at the hospital showing a large gingerbread house and handing out gifts. His visit put smiles on the faces of the patients at Mercy Children's Hospital.

