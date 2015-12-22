Stanley's Market on Stickney sells traditional kielbasa for the holidays

Kielbasa from Stanley's Market has been a local staple for many Toledoans for special events and holiday feasts.

Hundreds of customers stop at the store on Stickney Avenue in late December to purchase their handmade sausage - some waiting an hour or more in line.

Those who wait say it is worth it to be able to serve the freshest kielbasa to their families.

"That's a privilege. To be part of that, we're trying to do the best we can to keep a product that's true and authentic. We are sure glad that they come and we appreciate them," said Joe Zychowicz of Stanley's Market.

The store takes special orders online and sells their product to other grocery stores local to Toledo, like Kroger. They even ship orders around the U.S. for the holiday season and beyond.

Zychowicz says it is an honor to be a part of his customers' holiday.

Visit Stanley's Market.

