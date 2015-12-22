Salvation Army holds final distribution day

Thanks to the generosity of the community, the Salvation Army was able to hold one last distribution day for the holiday season.

On Tuesday, a long line could be seen outside of the offices on Erie Street, with many there to ensure their children would have gifts under the tree come Christmas morning.



“We get to be the ones to see the smile on people's faces as we give back what the community has given,” said Susan Kelly, area coordinator for the Salvation Army.

