TPD releases photo of suspect in 7-Eleven armed robbery in west Toledo

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are looking for the suspect involved in an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven in west Toledo. 

Witnesses say a person carrying a gun and wearing a ski mask robbed the 7-Eleven on Upton Avenue around 6 p.m. Monday. 

If you have any information regarding the robbery, call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. 

