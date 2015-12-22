The Andersons to match Red Kettle donations

The Salvation Army’s yearly Red Kettle campaign is bringing in even more donations this year thanks to The Andersons.

The retailer says they will match the donations collected from the kettles at their stores through Christmas Eve up to $5,000.

Kettles can be found at The Andersons on Talmadge in Toledo as well as the Maumee and Sylvania locations.

