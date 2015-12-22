Man recovering after being shot in central Toledo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man recovering after being shot in central Toledo

By Andrew Kinsey, Anchor
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A man is recovering after being shot just before midnight Monday in central Toledo.  

Police say it happened on the 2200 block of Fulton Street. 

By the time police arrived to the scene the victim, Donnel Smith, had been taken to ProMedica Toledo Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. 

Police say the injury does not appear to be life-threatening.  

The shooting remains under investigation. No arrests have been made. 

