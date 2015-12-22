Restaurant Ratings: Asian cuisine restaurants top the list

A couple of Asian cuisine restaurants are topping the list of violations in this week's Restaurant Ratings Report.

Rice King Chinese Restaurant on Broadway Street in Toledo had eleven violations. Raw meat was stored above cooked food, which could contaminate the ready to eat items. Chicken was sitting out on the counter at an unsafe temperature to eat. Food in the walk in and reach in coolers wasn't date-marked, so an inspector didn't know how old it was.

Pho Vietnam on Upton had ten violations. Food was not date-marked. There were no sanitizer buckets in the facility to use in cleaning surfaces. There were noodles stored in the hand-washing sink which prohibited employees from washing their hands. Food that was not date-marked was thrown out during the inspection.

A 7-Eleven, also on Upton, had nine violations. Food in one of the coolers wasn't date-marked. The hot chocolate and coffee dispenser machines were dirty. Plus, food was stored on the floor.

Sahara Lounge on Secor had nine violations. Only one was considered critical by an inspector. Chemicals were stored near food supplies, which could lead to contamination. There was no sanitizer test kit to make sure the solution could effectively kill germs. Plus, there was sticker residue on food containers, which could contaminate the food.

If you're looking for a quick bite for lunch, PJ's Deli downtown had no violations. The restaurant was reportedly very clean and organized.

Marco's Pizza on Laskey Road also received a perfect grade during their inspection.

