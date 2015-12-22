Rossford reaches out to CSX to clear railroad crossings

The City of Rossford has seen an increase in blockages at the CSX railways around town. Many drivers have complained about the trains being stopped on the tracks and emergency crews have had to find alternative routes.

Rossford Police Chief Glenn Goss says railroad traffic often times picks up this time of year, which causes blockages when trains are waiting to get into the rail yard in Walbridge.

In Rossford, there are three crossing areas that get blocked a little more frequently - Glenwood Road, Bates Road, and Lime City Road.

Goss says they've worked with the railroads before, and they're communicating with them about the situation now to try to help decrease any major backups for drivers and first responders.

“If the railroad knows in advance that there's going to be a blocked crossing, we want to know about it in advance if we can, so we know to send our ambulance, our fire trucks, our police officers, a different route,” said Goss.

Goss says they've always had a good working relationship with CSX, and they don't expect this time to be any different.

