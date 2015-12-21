Real-life Grinch steals Christmas from Grand Rapids family

One family has a little less Christmas cheer, after a real-life Grinch stole their car with gifts and cash inside.

Ashley Cowdery and her daughter Lily, 7, reported the theft happened on Friday. Cowdery thinks an old friend they were helping out is to blame.

"He said 'I'm sleeping underneath a bridge.' That breaks my heart. I mean we knew him; why wouldn't I take him in," she said.

Cowdery says her 2009 Dodge Avenger, Christmas gifts and cash were taken when she and her boyfriend were asleep. Her boyfriend was the one who noticed her car was gone.

"He's like, 'Ashley, your car's not here.' I said, 'What do you mean my car's not here?' And in my car, had all my Christmas gifts and all of my money for the rest of the shopping. And it hurts," she said.

She said now she has nothing for the holiday. And she has not seen that old friend since.



"If I could just find my car, then maybe I can have back my gifts," she said. "How dare you. Just give me back my car with the presents in it. That's all I ask for. I mean, where did it come from, how? How could you do that to me, I mean. I have nothing now."



Cowdery says she still can't understand how someone she tried to help could do this to her and her daughter.

The car is a 2009 Dodge Avenger with license plate EJR2328.



If you have any information or have seen this car, call the Wood County Sheriff's Department at 419-354-9001.



