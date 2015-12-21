Michigan State Police follow UPS deliveries to watch for theft

Troopers with Michigan State Police are teaming up with UPS to make sure online orders end up under the tree and not in the hands of thieves.

Police say there have been several reports of packages being stolen off of porches in Lenawee County.

On Friday, troopers in unmarked cars followed UPS drivers on three routes that were known to have issues and watched more than 100 deliveries - a gesture that proved comforting for many residents that do their shopping online for numerous reasons.

"I was injured and my wife had to have surgery, so we did a lot of our holiday shopping online," says Leroy Lewis of Onsted.

Police say that boxes become targets for thieves whenever they are left outside.

"It's a big issue. I think these crimes are crimes of opportunity. You're talking about relatively large ticket items such as televisions. Even smaller electronics can end up being thousands of dollars and those can easily be taken off the porch and converted into cash," says First Lt. Tony Cuevas. "Suspects were following delivery trucks and then pulling up after the delivery truck had left and taking the items off the porch."

Police say partnering up with delivery drivers is something they plan to do again in the future.

Officials also recommend having packages delivered to the place you work so you're there to receive them. You can also ask a friend or family member at your house to bring the box inside - something Lewis says, they always do.

"We pretty much know when FedEx and UPS are going to be there so we just make sure that there's somebody there," he said.

If you have confirmation that your package was delivered but it's not on your porch, it's also important to make a police report so officials can track problem areas.

