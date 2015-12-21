Wood County traffic deaths nearly double in 2015

Wood County reports an 80 percent increase in fatal traffic accidents in 2015.

That’s one of the most drastic increases in the state.

Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn said there are several factors creating a sort of perfect storm contributing to this surge in traffic deaths: increased construction - making some drivers travel unfamiliar routes, lower gas prices that put more people on the road, and distracted driving. Failure to buckle seat belts also plays a role.

“We've had a high percentage - I believe it's 41 percent - that are from people that have not stopped and yielded the right away at the stop sign," Sheriff Wasylyshyn said. “If people would just follow the rules of the road, and stop and just wait for it to be cleared before they pulled out, if they didn't drive aggressively, if they didn't do the distracted driving, we could eliminate these fatal crashes."

The state of Ohio has seen over 1,050 traffic deaths in 2015. Approximately 75 more lives were lost in traffic accidents this year than in 2014.

