Forrester's on the River in Toledo closed after failing to pay rent

Forrester's on the River abruptly closed Friday, Dec. 18 after failing to pay rent.

Management declined an interview with WTOL, but posted on Forrester’s Facebook page that the restaurant was closed “indefinitely.”



Sources from the property management said the restaurant owners were evicted this weekend and were well aware this was coming. The source did not want to reveal his name but said restaurant staff were kept in the dark and are now out of a job.

The management company that owns Forrester’s filed bankruptcy back in September after it failed to pay over $100,000 dollars in rent. They apparently weren't able to reach any sort of agreement with the landlord, so the legal eviction process was carried out this weekend.

Customers are still in shock.



"I just don't think that I'd be too happy if I was a regular customer or an employee and found the door closed...Probably going to cause and issue especially at the holiday time... I mean I'm sure people had thoughts of coming down here,” ” former customer Jan Zeman said.



Some people did have holiday parties scheduled and were forced to find a new last minute venue. Others had purchased holiday gift cards at the restaurant, may be out of luck.

So far management hasn't mentioned any kind of reimbursement.

