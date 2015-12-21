UT prepares for bowl game in Boca Raton - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

UT prepares for bowl game in Boca Raton

Reporting by Jordan Strack, Sports
Head Coach of the UT Rockets Jason Candle Head Coach of the UT Rockets Jason Candle
BOCA RATON, FL (WTOL) -

The Toledo Rockets are preparing for the bowl game that takes place Tuesday, Dec. 22 against Temple in Boca Raton, Florida.

At a final press conference before the big game, newly appointed coach Jason Candle says it's all about the players.

"Like I've said a thousand times, it's about the senior class and getting them that last exclamation point on their career. Ten wins is a benchmark in a football season. For those guys to go out and get a tenth win, that would be really special for them," he said.

This will be Candle's debut game as head coach.

A final pep rally followed the press conference with UT Rocket cheerleaders and band.

