UT prepares for bowl game in Boca Raton

The Toledo Rockets are preparing for the bowl game that takes place Tuesday, Dec. 22 against Temple in Boca Raton, Florida.

At a final press conference before the big game, newly appointed coach Jason Candle says it's all about the players.

"Like I've said a thousand times, it's about the senior class and getting them that last exclamation point on their career. Ten wins is a benchmark in a football season. For those guys to go out and get a tenth win, that would be really special for them," he said.

This will be Candle's debut game as head coach.

A final pep rally followed the press conference with UT Rocket cheerleaders and band.

