BGSU offensive line gets in Christmas spirit during bowl game practice

Monday was Bowling Green State University’s second practice in Mobile, AL before their GoDaddy bowl game. They took the time to work with the special teams and try to figure out their opponent Georgia Southern’s triple option.

Interim Coach Brian Ward says he’s happy with what he’s seeing.

"I think it is the culture of the program that has allowed our guys to move from the championship game through this transition into this game," he said. "It's never been very confined, and truly where we've had to hammer these kids. It's been, ‘Hey, we have a group of kids who enjoy playing, enjoy winning and understand what goes into that and they want to win this game.’"

While Coach Ward was singing the praises of his guys, they were singing - literally. It's Christmas week and the offensive line was in the Christmas spirit.

They took a time out during practice to sing a carol or two.

