Perrysburg to build new school for 5th and 6th grades

Perrysburg local school district's plans to build a new school for 5th and 6th grades is on schedule after their site plan was approved by the Perrysburg Planning Commission. The next step is for the district to go before the city council to get approval for the rezoning of the property..

Superintendent Tom Hosier says they should be on target to break ground in March 2016. If that goal is met, the new school should be functioning by August of 2017.

"We're just very fortunate to be in a position where the community supported us, and we're able to build a new building," he said. "And with all the new development that's going in, it's certainly needed, and I don't know what we would do without this space."

Right now, the district is using portable classrooms at four out of five elementary and junior high buildings.

"Pulling the fifth grade out, and pulling the sixth grade out, will enable us to create more room in the junior high, and also the elementary. So it was a great plan, in terms of trying to alleviate that growth," Hosier said.

The site for the new school will be on Roachton and Hull Prairie Roads.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.