Only on 11: Ike King murder one year later

It has been one year since Isaac King Junior was shot and killed in front of his house on the 400 block of Danberry.

His murder is still unsolved but his family refuses to forget.



Dec. 20, 2014 is a night that haunts Brenda King. That was the night her husband of 22 years was gunned down right outside their front door.



"He was moaning he was trying to point, but we didn't understand what he was saying. So that was the hurting part for us, to see him like that covered in blood," said King.



The husband, father and grandfather left his family with a piece of advice that has helped guide them through the past year.



"He always told us if anything happens, to move on - don't stop. So we are making his wishes," said King.



Brenda heard about Toledo's most recent murder of Martel Miller and hopes her words can help his family move forward.



"I would tell the family hold their head up, keep moving cause they will find out who did it. Cause I know it's hurting; cause its hurting for me," she said.



If you have any information on the murder of Ike King Junior you are urged to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

