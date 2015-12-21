New leadership at Local 92 ready to resolve feud with Chief Santiago

It has been over seven months since Toledo firefighters took a vote of "no confidence" against the city's fire Chief Luis Santiago.

Now, months later, with a change of leadership at the union, will this battle continue?

New Local 92 president Jeff Koenigseker says no.

"I'm interested in going forward. We need to let the people in Toledo know that we do have a cohesive fire department despite some difference we have with the chief," said Koenigseker.

A member of TFD for 23 years, Jeff Koenigseker has inherited a feud that he is ready to resolve.

"I know there are some people that question the direction we are moving in and I'm trying to let them know we're going to move forward in a positive direction and concentrate on safety, training and public service - that's what we do," said Koenigseker.

Training and safety are two issues a federal report recommended the department work on, after the fire that killed two Toledo firefighters. That report was the tipping point that launched the battle between Chief Santiago and the union, with their former president Jeff Romstadt taking the lead and union membership voting "no confidence" in their chief.

"The vote is there and that was the feelings of the membership at the time. And I believe as long as we continue to communicate and move forward, we will resolve those issues," said Koenigseker.

Koenigseker has already met with Chief Santiago and says they are forming a relationship that will move both Local 92 and the Toledo Fire Department forward while working to mend old wounds and the confidence of Toledoans.

