Grants helps move UT's College Credit Plus program forward

Thanks to a new gr ant, the University of Toledo is making strides with its dual credit program.

New changes will allow high school students to take college credit courses at no additional cost without ever leaving their high school classroom.

"This is really going to make a difference for kids across Ohio. Because our programs are online, we'll be able to work with teachers across the state. And this is going to help them make available for their kids everywhere, even in rural schools, high needs schools, to be able to get one step ahead, to get into college, to begin college with credits already on their transcripts," said Rebecca Schneider, professor and chair of UT's curriculum department.

Schneider has been working to get gr ant money from the state to help advance UT's College Credit Plus program, which used to require students to take college classes online or on campus.

Now, the Ohio Department of Education and the Ohio Department of Higher Education is providing $457,720 and $311,608 respectively to UT, which will allow UT to pay for high school teachers to earn a combined master's degree in biology, chemistry or English and education.

"The College of Education is working with chemistry and biology and English together to create a program that's gonna make the best set of courses we can for teachers so that they are really prepared to bring this content to their students," Schneider said.

The teachers course will start online in March and is open to teachers statewide. It's an 18-month program with two weeks of hands on summer lab courses.

Once it's complete, the teachers will be able to teach college courses in their high school classrooms and in turn the students will be able to earn 15 to 30 college credits by the time they graduate.

"The kids are in their own schools taking these college credits. We're going to be able to really contribute to having students who are much better prepared when they come to college," Schneider said.

And it's not just preparing students for the next chapter, it's also a program that comes at no additional cost, helping their wallets now and also in the future when they have less college credits to pay for.

The first round of the program is set to be completed and in districts like TPS by August 2017. The offered courses will include biology, chemistry and English. Schneider says they're already working on additional courses to be added moving forward.

