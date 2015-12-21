New Ronald McDonald House opens to families

Families moved into the new Ronald McDonald House Monday. But before they did, a local priest stopped by for a blessing.

Early Monday, the new 38,000 square foot property opened its doors and 28 rooms to the families of sick children in the hospital.

“I think that each family can come in here knowing that they have been prayed and cared for, and that the people that are here care for them, as do the board of trustees and staff,” said Father Jeremiah Williamson.



The old house is set to be torn down in the coming days.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.