Dozens of kids flood the store for 7th annual 12 Kids of Christmas event

On Monday, dozens of local kids flooded the Meijer on Alexis Road for the 7th annual 12 Kids of Christmas event.

A total of 130 kids packed into five buses to head to the store and shop with Toledo police officers.

Once at the store, each kid was given $110 to treat themselves to a great Christmas.

Meijer donated $10,000 to help make the day possible. The rest was received through TPD fundraising.

Those in attendance say on top of being a great act of generosity, the event also sends a powerful message about the role of police in the community.

“When you do an event like this - this is a day where we don't have to say no to people - and it tells the kids that we're human, we just have a different kind of job and sometimes that makes us be mean. But we want to be good,” said officer Joe Okos.

"I got to know some of them, so its kind of better. I changed my opinion. I think they're nice people, but you have to get to know them," said Jason Thomas.

Organizers say the event has expanded every year and is showing no signs of stopping.

And while 130 kids were treated to a shopping spree this year, they're already planning to help 150 next Christmas.

