BGSU football team visits children's hospital in Alabama

BGSU certainly wants to leave Mobile, AL with a GoDaddy Bowl victory, but they also realize there are things bigger than the game of football. On Monday the Falcons spent some quality time at the University of South Alabama Children's and Women's Hospital.

The team visited children with cancer and they left with plenty of warmth in their hearts thanks to the smiles on those kid's faces.

"We gonna whip? Wanna whip? You go first," BGSU Redshirt Junior Cornerback Alfonso Mack said to his new-found friend right before they had a dance-off.

"[It was] so much fun to try to dance with him. He's actually pretty good at whipping and nae-naeing, so I actually enjoyed that interaction I had with him," said Mack.

"What are you getting from Santa Clause?" one of the young patients asked BGSU Redshirt Junior Left Tackle Jacob Bennett.

"What am I getting from Santa Clause? Hmm, well, I was hoping to get a skateboard, but I might be a little too large for that," Bennett joked.

"Building up that relationship with all of our similarities and stuff, I thought that was cool,” Bennett said. “So I made a new friend today, made multiple friends."

"Lane over there was tackling Alfonzo Mack and dancing with him, doing the Nae Nae, and we had Ethan over there telling the players and my son fishing stories. His fishing knowledge is deeper than our football knowledge, I think," BGSU Interim Coach Brian Ward said.

Only 10 Falcons were allowed to visit the hospital. On Sunday, the team was told the first players that came up and requested to go would be able to go, prompting a mad rush of players trying to get on the list.

