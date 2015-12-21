Semi accident on NB 280 in Oregon, one lane closed - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Semi accident on NB 280 in Oregon, one lane closed

OREGON, OH (WTOL) -

Oregon police are on the scene of an accident that has closed one northbound lane of I-280. 

Police say a tractor trailer jackknifed on I-280 near Pickle Road. The truck is leaking fluid onto the highway.

No serious injuries have been reported at this time.

