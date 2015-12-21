Tate Funeral Home director sentenced to 7 days in jail

A former Toledo funeral home director is headed to jail.

Robert Tate, former Tate Funeral Home director, will spend seven days at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio and up to 5 years of probation for one felony and three misdemeanor counts of abuse of a corpse.

Last month, Tate took a plea deal after an investigation turned up several bodies not embalmed and severely decomposed.

In court Monday, Tate had nothing but apologetic words for the families.

"My prayer it that each of the families can find closure," said Tate. "I would also like to apologize to my family for any pain this may have caused them and thank them for their support."

Relatives of the victims, however, spoke with strong emotion - one even called Tate "a monster". And while they say they have forgiven Tate for his actions, they have not forgot them and are still working to find closure.

"I guess the one question would be 'why would anybody do that?' I mean, even though they're just shells, I mean, it was still the person we knew as our loved one," said Tiffany Feahr.

Judge Ruth Ann Franks says she didn't think Tate took responsibility for his actions, which is part of the reason why he will spend the next seven days at CCNO.

As part of his deal, Tate must surrender his license to practice in the state, pay more than $3,000 in restitution to two of the families and agree to never work for a funeral home again.

