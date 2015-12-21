Key Bank robber receives jail sentence

Jamie Daniels was sentenced Monday for robbing the Key Bank on Byrne back in October.

Daniels was sentenced to 54 months in prison, along with three years of house arrest. He will also pay $6,915 in restitution.

Officers were called to the Key Bank on Byrne Road, in the Heatherdowns Village Shopping Center, just after 9 a.m. that Friday.

Police were told a man entered the bank and demanded money from the tellers. The man was wearing a face mask at the time.

On Tuesday, Oct. 13, the Northwest Ohio Violent Crimes Task Force along with Toledo police arrested 39-year-old Jamie Daniels for the crime.

