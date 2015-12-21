Police arrest suspect in homicide on Locust in north Toledo

Toledo police have arrested the suspect of a homicide on Locust Street in north Toledo.

Police say 22-year-old Martel Miller was found in the 700 block of Locust Street near Erie Monday morning after shots were heard.

Two calls reporting a shooting came into 911 shortly before the person was found by authorities on a sidewalk.

Police say there was likely a shootout between the victim and the suspect, 20-year-old Jonathon Shelton. Neighbors say they heard five gunshots.

Miller was released from prison on Nov. 3 after spending two years behind bars for a felonious assault.

This is Toledo's 21st homicide victim in 2015.

Shelton is now in police custody.

If you have any information involving this case, call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.