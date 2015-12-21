Two north Toledo homes destroyed by massive fire

Two homes in north Toledo were destroyed by a massive fire on Sherman Monday.

Neighbors tell WTOL the fire started at a vacant home and spread to the neighboring one.

"I look out the window and there was a big old fire and I woke everybody up and we had to leave the house," said Malik Coleman.

The man occupying the neighboring home was seen acting hostile towards firefighters on scene. He was taken away by police in handcuffs.

It is believed ammunition was left inside the vacant house, as multiple shots have been heard going off.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Firefighters say no one was injured.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.