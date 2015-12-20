Serviceman makes surprise proposal at Toledo Zoo

After being away at basic training for nearly five months, a local man is making the most of his time home for the holidays, leaving his special lady in shock.

Jacob Wolff has been stationed with the Army at Ft. Leonardwood in Missouri since August. Saturday he got to come home to be with his family and girlfriend for the holidays.

And while he has just two short weeks to visit, Wolff made sure to find time for a special moment that's been months in the making.

"I thought about our first date here and I thought it would be perfect to have everybody," said Jacob Wolff

After being with Trilby for three and a half years Jacob knew it was time to pop the question.

Being in Missouri, he knew he would need a bit of help, so he asked his grandma.

"He said, 'Grandma can you do this?' I said, 'Yeah.' He said, 'Are you sure because I really want this happening for her. I want something special so she'll always remember her engagement,'" said Jackie Slattman, Jacob's grandma.

Slattman worked out the details with the other family members and the Toledo Zoo to get everything arranged and ready to go for the special moment.

So surrounded by 30 of his family and friends in the place he and Trilby had their first date, he got down on one knee and asked the love of his life to marry him.

"I was surprised because I didn't expect to see everyone here," said Trilby Glick.

The zoo isn't just where they had their first date - this moment was something Trilby dreamed about.

"This is what I wanted, to be proposed to at the zoo. I thought about it ever since I started writing letters to him when he was in basic training. So I had been thinking about it and to see it come true means a lot to me, and to have everyone here," she said.

And Slattman was more than excited to see it work out.

"I'm just so tickled, so tickled. They're finally engaged. They're getting married. And they're going to be together," Slattman said. "I love my grandbabies."

With Jacob's time being precious, the couple says they're not wasting any time with wedding plans. In fact, the couple is tying the knot Monday.

So even though they had the wedding plans already in place, Jacob says it was only fitting to have a proper proposal first and one she would remember for a lifetime.

"It'll probably be a couple more months until we see each other again, so I wanted to make this as special as possible," Wolff said.

