Maumee soccer program scores a goal with disabled children

TOP Soccer is a National inclusive program that allows children with mental and physical disabilities to learn the game of soccer.



This year, the program has taken off at the Toledo Football Academy in Maumee.



TOP Soccer Toledo kicked off in August.

For 6 sessions, children with mental or physical challenges were able to run onto the pitch and learn the basic skills of soccer.



"I like playing with my friends," said gr ant Johnson, one of the participants at Sunday's session.



In the TOP Soccer program, participants with disabilities are paired with buddies from the local soccer club.



About 20 local kids got the chance to play the game that they love, a game they've only ever been able to watch from the sidelines.



In addition, the club members learn the value of helping those less fortunate.



"They can learn a lot from each other," said Toledo Football Academy registrar Elaine Stead. "So the learning isn't only for the participants, it's for our players as well."



"I think it's really important because they've never felt that before," said Andrew Allsop, a 3 year member of TAF, "and they need to feel that, they need to feel like a normal kid."



For the participants, it's not just a physical activity. It's also a way to socialize with both other non-able bodied and able bodied individuals, and to improve their overall quality of life.



"I think it adds more to their life, and they are not stuck inside just watching TV, doing whatever they're doing in the house," said Wendi Diehl, whose daughter has autism, "It gets them out, it gets people to see them. And it just brings out joy in them, my daughter loves this."



Sunday was the final TOP Soccer Toledo event of the year. Next year's session begins in February.



For more information on TOP Soccer and the Toledo Football Academy, visit www.toledofootballacademy.org

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.